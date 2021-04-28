Rorisang Kgosana
28 Apr 2021
5:40 am
Anti-GBV groups want more action from police

Rorisang Kgosana

Police released statistics on the conviction rate of sexual offence cases, stating 356 life sentences were handed down to 266 perpetrators between 1 April, 2020, and 31 March, 2021.

Picture: iStock
Although police applauded their own efforts in convicting 1 700 sexual offence perpetrators and handing down about 13 900 sentences in the past year, gender-based violence organisations say more effort needs to be done as this constituted only 5% of reported cases. Police released statistics yesterday on the conviction rate of sexual offence cases, stating 356 life sentences were handed down to 266 sexual offence perpetrators between 1 April, 2020, and 31 March, 2021. These included Phumelani Mazibuko, 44, who was given 155 years for five counts of rape after terrorising women and children in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal, since 2003. ALSO...

