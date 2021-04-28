Anti-GBV groups want more action from police

Although police applauded their own efforts in convicting 1 700 sexual offence perpetrators and handing down about 13 900 sentences in the past year, gender-based violence organisations say more effort needs to be done as this constituted only 5% of reported cases. Police released statistics yesterday on the conviction rate of sexual offence cases, stating 356 life sentences were handed down to 266 sexual offence perpetrators between 1 April, 2020, and 31 March, 2021. These included Phumelani Mazibuko, 44, who was given 155 years for five counts of rape after terrorising women and children in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal, since 2003. ALSO...

Although police applauded their own efforts in convicting 1 700 sexual offence perpetrators and handing down about 13 900 sentences in the past year, gender-based violence organisations say more effort needs to be done as this constituted only 5% of reported cases.

Police released statistics yesterday on the conviction rate of sexual offence cases, stating 356 life sentences were handed down to 266 sexual offence perpetrators between 1 April, 2020, and 31 March, 2021.

These included Phumelani Mazibuko, 44, who was given 155 years for five counts of rape after terrorising women and children in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal, since 2003.

His modus operandi included forcefully taking his victims from their homes at gunpoint and dragging them to a secluded area where he would repeatedly rape them.

Steven Visagie, 29, was handed three life sentences for rape, assault GBH, robbery and kidnapping of 14 women in Kimberley between 2014 and 2017.

Up to 5 008 20-year sentences were handed to 189 accused people; 8 166 sentences ranging from 10 to 19 years were handed to 487 people; and 791 accused persons received 3 717 sentences ranging from one to nine years.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse said it was sitting with 1 800 rape cases, which should reflect 1 800 life sentences, said advocacy manager Ngaa Murombedzi.

“We take into account the challenges police experience. It’s the job and duty of police, the National Prosecuting Authority and the justice system to put perpetrators behind bars. We are working with families who are still waiting for their trauma to be prioritised.

“We have to be careful not to celebrate numbers out of context; 34 314 reported cases – what about unreported cases and what about pending arrests?” she said.

#NotInMyName organisation said it has received many complaints from sexual violence victims in Pretoria who claim they were turned away by police.

Secretary-general Themba Masango said the police were “disingenuous” and had nothing to be proud of.

“South Africa is known as the rape capital of the world,” he said.

