What you’ll pay for a used VW Polo, Ford Ranger or BMW

Whether you are shopping around for a BMW, Ford Ranger or VW Polo – especially a pre-owned one – you should always ask yourself the million-dollar question: How much should I expect to pay? Then there is the issue of choosing an older but better specced car instead of a newer car with less luxury when you compare your options on online pre-owned portals like AutoTrader. The good news is that some of the answers can be found in AutoTrader’s latest bi-annual Car Industry Report, titled #ReBound. The report contains information on popular body types and includes average list price...

Whether you are shopping around for a BMW, Ford Ranger or VW Polo – especially a pre-owned one – you should always ask yourself the million-dollar question: How much should I expect to pay? Then there is the issue of choosing an older but better specced car instead of a newer car with less luxury when you compare your options on online pre-owned portals like AutoTrader.

The good news is that some of the answers can be found in AutoTrader’s latest bi-annual Car Industry Report, titled #ReBound. The report contains information on popular body types and includes average list price and average mileage for used cars.

Six body types are featured in the #ReBound report – Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), Coupe, Double Cab, Sedan, Hatchback and Single Cab. “It is interesting to see how diverse the average prices are by body type. For example, the least expensive, is hatchback while the most expensive is coupe,” comments AutoTrader CEO, George Mienie.

But let’s drill down into the various segments and compare average price and mileage. If you’re considering what your money will get you in the new car market, a few new and nearly new comparative examples have been included.

Double Cab Bakkie

The average price of a used double cab is R385 958, with the average mileage being 83 737 km. You can expect a 2017 model of South Africa’s most popular pre-owned bakkie, the Ford Ranger, for an average selling price of R386 812 with mileage of 78 320 km.

According to AutoTrader a nearly new double cab – such as a 2019 Nissan NP300 Hardbody 2.4 Hi-Rider with an average mileage of 20 300 km – has an average selling price of R229 900.

Single Cab Bakkie

The average price of a used single cab is R197 266 with average mileage of 93 661 km. If you are looking at a pre-owned Nissan NP200, the average selling price for a 2019 model is R168 724, which will have covered 31 316 km on average. If you prefer to buy a new one, you will have to fork out almost R30 000 more as the NP200 starts at R195 000 new.

SUV

According to AutoTrader, the average price of a pre-owned SUV is R411 916 with an average mileage of 69 734 km. For instance, a 2016 Toyota Fortuner with mileage of 89 788 km has an average selling price of R396 372.

A nearly new 2019 Volkswagen T-Cross 1.0 TSI Highline DSG has an average selling price of R393 344 and it’s possible to find one with a low mileage of just 15 679 km. Should you choose to buy the same model off the showroom floor, expect to pay R420 200.

Coupe

The average price of a used Coupe is R902 723, with the average mileage being 63 315 km. If we use a 2016 BMW M4 for example, you can expect to pay R925 204 on average with mileage of 39 891 km.

Should you prefer something newer, a 2019 Audi A5 40 TDI Sport is a popular option. According to AutoTrader, on average, you can expect to pay R577 400 for a model with mileage of around 26 000 km. A brand new A5 40 TDI S line is priced at R869 500.

Sedan

The average price of a used sedan is R266 940, with an average mileage of 76 663 km. A 2015 Audi A4 has an average selling price of R255 111 and an average mileage of 96 017 km.

There are some great nearly new options out there too – such as a 2019 Toyota Corolla Quest. These models have an average price of R188 527 and average mileage of 25 640 km. Prefer new? The Corolla Quest starts at R277 000.

Hatchback

The average price of a used hatchback is R181 548, which will have average mileage of around 60 000km. What else can you expect in this budget?

How about a 2018 Volkswagen Polo Vivo? It has an average selling price of R172 547 and average mileage of 43 911 km. Want something that isn’t quite as long in the tooth? AutoTrader recommends the 2019 Hyundai Atos (average price of R145 524; average mileage of 11 721 km).

If you prefer the idea of acquiring a new hatch for a similar price as the average price of a used vehicle of this body type, there is the Hyundai Atos from R172 900.

Whether shopping for a new, nearly new or used car – you now know exactly what to expect to pay per body type.