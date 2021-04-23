Bernadette Wicks
Rape survivor in fight to change law on civil damages claims

Victim wants the Concourt to scrap the time limit on filing civil claims for sexual offences, and wants her rapists to cough up R600 000.

Picture: iStock
Almost 40 years after she was brutally gang raped, one woman’s quest for justice has placed her at the centre of a bold new bid to do away with legislation that puts a time cap on suing sexual offenders for damages. Late last year, the woman - identified only as “AR” in court documents - approached the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban with a civil suit against two of six men she says held her in a bedroom and raped and assaulted her for hours on end while she was at a party in late 1981. The other four men,...

