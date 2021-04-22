Tell the truth to heal wounds
Brian Sokutu
While there have been celebrations over the George Floyd guilty verdict, with many describing it as ‘justice ultimately served’, African-American life in the US continues to be cheap.
People react after the verdict was read in the Derek Chauvin trial on 20 April 2021 In Minneapolis, Minnesota. Former police officer Derek Chauvin was on trial on second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd on 25 May 2020. Picture: Scott Olson/Getty Images via AFP