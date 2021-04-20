Editorial
Let’s vaccinate the whole world

Is it not time to relax medicine patents, then, to allow large-scale manufacture of these life-savers?

In this file photo taken on January 26, 2021 a posed photograph taken as an illustration shows syringes arranged around a used vial of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccination centre set up inside Brighton Centre in Brighton, southern England. - A British trial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on children has been paused, Oxford University said on April 6, 2021, as global regulators rush to assess its possible link to rare blood clots in adults. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)
  We seldom have cause to comment on advertisements carried in this newspaper. After all, barring common sense restrictions on good taste and legal constraints on defamation, we do not tell our advertisers what to say. However, today, we run on one of our pages an advertisement for a global organisation, Vaccinate Our World (www.vaccinateourworld.org), which is lobbying for the widest possible use of vaccines to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. Its ad issues a thought-provoking challenge: If the immorality of vaccine rationing doesn’t bother you, the grave danger that it poses to the world should. On its website, the organisation...

