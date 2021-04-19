Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe
Yes, depression is real

Seek help: prevalence said to be 9.7% but under-reporting ‘high’.Suicidality in teens, young adults an important issue that must be addressed.

According to the SA Depression and anxiety Group (Sadag), there are 23 suicides and 230 serious attempts recorded in the country a day. The dictionary defines depression as feelings of severe despondency and dejection. It is essentially an illness that involves the body, mood and thoughts that affects the way a person eats, sleeps, feels about himself or herself, and thinks about things. It is not like temporary sadness or blue mood, nor is it a sign of personal weakness or a condition that can be wished away. People with depression cannot merely “pull themselves together” and get better. Without...

