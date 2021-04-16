Sipho Mabena
16 Apr 2021
New twist in Mkhondo farm killings

Sipho Mabena

The Coko family is so destitute that the costs of the funeral had to be covered by the Mkhondo local municipality, neighbours and relatives.

Picture: Michel Bega
  The new twist in the killing of two Mkhondo farm dwellers in Mpumalanga last week is that one of the deceased was employed at the farm for five years and was working on the day he and his brother were gunned down. According to the statement given to police, the brothers, Mgcini Coko, 36, and Zenzele Coko, 39, were at the Pampoenkraal Farm in Mkhondo, last week as part of a group seeking seasonal work. But their mother, Nomgcibelo Vilakazi, said Zenzele had left his job in Johannesburg five years ago to work at the farm. “I still cannot...

