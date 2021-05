We have all heard that line about a prophet who doesn’t get honoured in his own country. That line could just as well have been meant for somebody like Lions captain and Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies. Known for his X-factor and sound game management, Jantjies has never quite got the recognition he so richly deserves despite years of loyal service to his beloved Lions rugby team and the game of rugby in general. Now Jantjies is off to France for a sabbatical as medical joker with the French club Pau to prepare him for the visit of the British and...

We have all heard that line about a prophet who doesn’t get honoured in his own country.

That line could just as well have been meant for somebody like Lions captain and Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies.

Known for his X-factor and sound game management, Jantjies has never quite got the recognition he so richly deserves despite years of loyal service to his beloved Lions rugby team and the game of rugby in general.

Now Jantjies is off to France for a sabbatical as medical joker with the French club Pau to prepare him for the visit of the British and Irish Lions in July.

The question though has been raised as to why this move was only confirmed a week prior to the Lions’ opening game in the Rainbow Cup against the Bulls in Pretoria.

The suggestion is he won’t get the necessary conditioning behind him, and he won’t stay as sharp as he should be, if he is involved in only more local derbies in the Rainbow Cup – which may or may not include a few games abroad- depending on coronavirus restrictions in the UK.

In France, he’ll actually get to play in an environment where winning, under pressure, will be much sought-after, unlike in South Africa where domestic rugby has little hinging on the outcome.

But why Jantjies hasn’t got the recognition due to him after 11 years of loyal service to the Lions is beyond me.

He has basically achieved all his goals – from winning the Currie Cup in 2011 at the age of 21, to playing for the Boks and getting a World Cup winning medal, and featuring in three Super Rugby finals.

Fair enough, at times questions have been raised by his detractors about his defensive game and his ability to play under pressure, but these are areas he has sharpened up on and he has always put his body on the line.

I have often heard from coaches like the Boks’ Rassie Erasmus and the Lions coaches such as Johan Ackermann, Swys de Bruin and Cash van Rooyen how dedicated Jantjies is.

The flyhalf would often be the first player to arrive for training and on a regular basis also be the last to leave.

I remember the first interview I did with Jantjies all of 11 years ago when the flyhalf was only 20 years old.

It came shortly after he made his Lions debut off the bench in a Currie Cup game against Boland in Wellington.

I remember how Jantjies called me “Oom” (Uncle), a testimony of the respect he has for his fellow human beings.

And Jantjies is today still the same humble person.