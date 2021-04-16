Alex Japho Matlala
16 Apr 2021
5:30 am
Politics
Politics | Premium

Opposition parties finger MEC over Polokwane airport mess

Alex Japho Matlala

Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya failed to play her oversight role, claim the Economic Freedom Fighters and Democratic Alliance.

Polokwane International Airport in Limpopo. Picture: Jacques Nelles
  Limpopo MEC for roads and community safety Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya is in hot water, with opposition parties calling for her head amid contentious decisions by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) to downgrade the Polokwane International Airport. Last week Sacaa downgraded the Polokwane International Airport from category seven to category two. Now the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Democratic Alliance (DA) have blamed Lerule-Ramakhanya for the downgrade, claiming she failed to play her oversight role. Airlink announced last week it had suspended flights to Polokwane with immediate effect because the airport had been downgraded. ALSO READ: Polokwane International Airport:...

