ZZ2 farms rebuff claims of stealing water from poor community

Community leader claims they drink contaminated water as a result.

  A farmer accused of stealing water while nearly one million people compete for contaminated water with wild animals in streams and rivers has denied the allegations. Phillip van Zyl of the ZZ2 farms in Mooketsi, outside Tzaneen, is accused by community members of illegally extracting water in a river upstream before the water reaches two big dams, Middle Letaba and Nsami. Despite flash floods this year, Middle Letaba – which is adjacent to the farms – remained empty. ALSO READ: R150bn Chinese investment in Limpopo under threat over water shortages ZZ2 is a farming enterprise operating in Limpopo, Western...

