Letshego Zulu
Contributor
3 minute read
29 Apr 2021
12:32 pm
Lifestyle
Health | Lifestyle

Blissful strokes to fitness

Letshego Zulu

Swimming is the ultimate all in-one fitness package, working most muscles in the body in a variety of ways with every stroke.

Swimming builds core muscles,Image Istock
Just over a month ago, I was at the gym and couldn’t help but notice an increase in the number of adults swimming at the time. It’s quite amazing how swimming has become popular and it’s one of the most fun, easy and quick ways one can stay fit. It has always been an activity many people have done practically their entire lives. Kids look forward to days at the pool, lake, or ocean, splashing around and racing friends. [caption id="attachment_2471688" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Family swimming,Image Istock[/caption] When adulthood strikes though, our joy of playing in the water typically subsides. Our...

