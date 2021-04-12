2 minute read
12 Apr 2021
5:01 am
Courts
Courts | Premium

Inviting Zuma to pick his punishment ‘politically astute’

The Constitutional Court has called on Zuma to file an affidavit by Wednesday, detailing what the appropriate sanction would be.

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Flickr / GovernmentZA
  Contrary to what many have seen as South Africa’s apex court being compromised, following Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s letter to former president Jacob Zuma directing him to file an affidavit indicating what penalty the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) should impose on him if it found him in contempt, a legal expert said yesterday Mogoeng was being “politically astute”. Mogoeng has called on Zuma to file an affidavit by Wednesday, detailing what the appropriate sanction would be. Zuma earlier this year defied summons ordering him to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, citing “a well-founded apprehension of bias...

Read more on these topics