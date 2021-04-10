Temba Bavuma: Little man with immense talent

You will not find a more determined person than new Proteas limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma, whose history of overcoming challenges has shaped his character and makes him the ideal choice to inspire the national cricket team to rise above their own testing circumstances. Watching Bavuma lead his troops, ultimately to a 2-1 series defeat against Pakistan in the one-day international matches that were his first appointment, determination oozes from every bit of that 1.6m frame. Leadership comes naturally to the 30 year old and even in the most trying times of that series, Bavuma remained calm and seemed in...

You will not find a more determined person than new Proteas limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma, whose history of overcoming challenges has shaped his character and makes him the ideal choice to inspire the national cricket team to rise above their own testing circumstances.

Watching Bavuma lead his troops, ultimately to a 2-1 series defeat against Pakistan in the one-day international matches that were his first appointment, determination oozes from every bit of that 1.6m frame.

Leadership comes naturally to the 30 year old and even in the most trying times of that series, Bavuma remained calm and seemed in control.

While Bavuma has been ruled out of the T20 series, which starts at the Wanderers today, due to a hamstring injury, the national selectors are looking to him to take the side forward as SA prepares for three World Cups – two T20s and one 50-overs – in as many years.

Such composure is indicative of the numerous testing times Bavuma has had to come through to become captain of his country.

Like most South African youngsters, as soon as Bavuma could walk, he was outside in the sun playing sport. But his arenas were not verdant lawns or spacious parks as many of his Proteas teammates would have enjoyed, but rather the run-down streets of Cape Town township Langa.

It was named after the folk hero, Chief Langalibalele, one of the earliest prisoners on Robben Island because he defied the British rulers in Natal. Bavuma’s family were passionate about cricket and, whether it was his uncles, grandmother or parents, he had plenty of people willing to throw him balls after he first picked up a bat.

His real mettle was shown when he graduated to joining the other youngsters playing street cricket.

The small boy soon caught the eye as he took on teenagers much older than him and who were disinclined to show him any mercy on the shabby, potholed roads of Langa in the late 1990s.

Thus was born one of the best techniques in the country, as well as the courage and determination that are Bavuma’s hallmarks.

His parents then showed bravery of their own as they made enormous financial sacrifices so Bavuma, whose talent was clear, could attend South African College Junior School (Sacs) at the foot of Table Mountain.

The talent was polished by the excellent coaching at Sacs and, by the time he went to Johannesburg and enrolled at St David’s Marist in Inanda, he was already considered a player of enough promise to warrant a scholarship.

He spent his holidays playing for Soweto Cricket Club, where he was guided by Geoff Toyana, who would go on to become the first black African coach to win trophies at franchise level.

“Temba was always small and people would underestimate him,” Toyana told Saturday Citizen.

“He had to prove himself time and time again for whatever team he played for. But he just has this enormous drive and will to do well.

“That’s his biggest characteristic, but he has lots of skill as well.”

Having played for Gauteng Schools in 2007 and 2008, making the SA Schools team in the latter year, he made his first-class debut for Gauteng, scoring 32 in the second innings when he was still 18 years old and before he went to study at the University of Johannesburg.

From there his career has followed the well-travelled road to success – dominating at franchise level for the Highveld Lions, becoming a Protea, scoring a memorable Test century at Newlands and, now, being captain.

But it is vital that the influence of both the Langa and Soweto cricket clubs are not forgotten in Bavuma’s inspirational tale.

He requested, upon his appointment as captain, that in the midst of all the celebrations of the first black African skipper of the Proteas being announced, people do not forget the journey that brought him to that place.

Bavuma knows the significance of being a symbol and the importance of his legacy, but he also stresses the importance of looking after the same grassroots that he sprang from.

And he also wants to be known as a fine cricketer who helped the national team win many games – not just the first black African captain.

“Temba was the most successful franchise captain over the last three years,” said Nicky van den Bergh, his vie-captain at the franchise.

“He has a proven record that no one can dispute.

“He inherited a strong squad at the Lions but we hadn’t won anything.

“Under him, we won five out of eight possible trophies, which you can’t argue with. He created a winning culture very quickly at the Lions.”

Ken Borland