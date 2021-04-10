4 minute read
10 Apr 2021
5:40 am
Cricket
Cricket | Premium

Temba Bavuma: Little man with immense talent

While Bavuma has been ruled out of the T20 series, the national selectors are looking to him to take the side forward as SA prepares for three World Cups.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
  You will not find a more determined person than new Proteas limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma, whose history of overcoming challenges has shaped his character and makes him the ideal choice to inspire the national cricket team to rise above their own testing circumstances. Watching Bavuma lead his troops, ultimately to a 2-1 series defeat against Pakistan in the one-day international matches that were his first appointment, determination oozes from every bit of that 1.6m frame. Leadership comes naturally to the 30 year old and even in the most trying times of that series, Bavuma remained calm and seemed in...

Read more on these topics