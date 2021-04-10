Ken Borland
10 Apr 2021
Maharaj, Verrynne and Malan the big winners from lost series

Captain Temba Bavuma may not have won first-up as leader and coach Mark Boucher may be irked by the defeat, but they did get some answers about who to back in future.

South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma (left) and spin bowler Keshav Maharaj talk with each other during the third ODI against Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion earlier this week. Maharaj grabbed his chance and showed he is just as effective in white-ball cricket as he is with the red ball in the Test arena. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP
  Temba Bavuma’s hopes of starting his Proteas captaincy tenure with a series win were scuttled like a ship being hit amidships by multiple torpedoes when six of his first-choice starting XI were unavailable for the deciding match at Centurion, but it is always good to see what the fringe players can do out in the middle. Unfortunately, South Africa’s depth would appear to be of rather middling quality at the moment. Especially in the pace bowling department. Kagiso Rabada was classy as ever and although he only took a couple of wickets, his accuracy was such that his economy...

