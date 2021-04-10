Maharaj, Verrynne and Malan the big winners from lost series
Ken Borland
Captain Temba Bavuma may not have won first-up as leader and coach Mark Boucher may be irked by the defeat, but they did get some answers about who to back in future.
South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma (left) and spin bowler Keshav Maharaj talk with each other during the third ODI against Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion earlier this week. Maharaj grabbed his chance and showed he is just as effective in white-ball cricket as he is with the red ball in the Test arena. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP