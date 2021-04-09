2 minute read
9 Apr 2021
5:00 am
Government
Mbalula’s stance on drunk driving: ‘Not even cough mixture’

His comments come after more than 235 people died on the country’s roads in 189 accidents this Easter weekend.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Jacques Nelles
  Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said yesterday a zero-tolerance approach to drunk driving by setting the legal blood-alcohol limit for drivers at 0% would help remove drunk drivers from the roads. “We believe that when you get behind the wheel you must be 0.0% sober. Debates have arisen about people who have taken cough mixtures, but what is a person who has drunk a cough mixture doing behind the wheel,” Mbalula said. “There have been a lot of arguments about this and all of this will be tested scientifically.” His comments came after more than 235 people died on the...

