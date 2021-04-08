 
 
SADC not up to solving Mozambique crisis

Other countries – and particularly South Africa – need to be very wary, however, about becoming embroiled in a conflict which could well turn into ‘another Vietnam’ for them.

Editorial
Picture File: People carry bags of carbon on the shores of the Paquitequete neighborhood where sailing boats are expected to arrive with people displaced from the coasts of Palma and Afungi after suffering attacks by armed groups on March 30, 2021. (Photo by Alfredo Zuniga / AFP)

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is one of the singularly most useless bodies in the history of useless bodies … other than the African Union (AU), that is. Formed in the early ’80s, its stated goal was to reduce dependence by the “Frontline States” on the apartheid government in South Africa. When Nelson Mandela was released in 1990, dependence on Pretoria had actually increased. Since then, the SADC has distinguished itself with a track record of non-achievement. It hasn’t helped stop wars or insurgencies, relieved famines or punished those who have seized power through coups. Expecting it to do...

