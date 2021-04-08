SADC not up to solving Mozambique crisis

SADC not up to solving Mozambique crisisEditorials 2 mins ago
Other countries – and particularly South Africa – need to be very wary, however, about becoming embroiled in a conflict which could well turn into ‘another Vietnam’ for them.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
News Mentally ill woman set alight in Soweto after ‘witch’ accusation
local soccer Benni McCarthy admits interest in Bafana job
Business News ‘End of Eskom’: Expert says power utility is lying about Oracle plan B
Entertainment 5 things you need to know about Dr Tumi’s wife
State Capture Big names coming as Zondo Commission resumes on Friday