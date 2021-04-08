SADC not up to solving Mozambique crisis

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is one of the singularly most useless bodies in the history of useless bodies … other than the African Union (AU), that is. Formed in the early ’80s, its stated goal was to reduce dependence by the “Frontline States” on the apartheid government in South Africa. When Nelson Mandela was released in 1990, dependence on Pretoria had actually increased. Since then, the SADC has distinguished itself with a track record of non-achievement. It hasn’t helped stop wars or insurgencies, relieved famines or punished those who have seized power through coups. Expecting it to do...

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is one of the singularly most useless bodies in the history of useless bodies … other than the African Union (AU), that is.

Formed in the early ’80s, its stated goal was to reduce dependence by the “Frontline States” on the apartheid government in South Africa. When Nelson Mandela was released in 1990, dependence on Pretoria had actually increased.

Since then, the SADC has distinguished itself with a track record of non-achievement. It hasn’t helped stop wars or insurgencies, relieved famines or punished those who have seized power through coups.

Expecting it to do anything positive in respect of the awful security situation in Mozambique is wishful thinking of the highest order.

Even the presence of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the “emergency meeting” of the SADC’s Troika (those responsible for defence and intelligence) today in Maputo will probably not see much done in terms of a forceful military intervention to turn back the insurgents in Cabo Delgado province who have murdered thousands of civilians and jeopardised a multi-billion gas project.

Apart from the SADC’s abysmal lack of success in most areas, the problem is that the Mozambique government might not want foreign military intervention because this will, effectively, be an admission that it

has failed to deal with the situation itself.

Other countries – and particularly South Africa – need to be very wary, however, about becoming embroiled in a conflict which could well turn into “another Vietnam” for them, with their soldiers coming home in

body bags. Yet something has to be done.

The Dyck Advisory Group from South Africa, working on minimal money, managed to blunt the insurgency – but they have been withdrawn, despite their heroics in the battles at Palma. This cries out for an African solution – but the SADC doesn’t look capable of delivering it.

