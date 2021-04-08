 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Sketchy vaccine plan worrying

Editorials 13 mins ago

In the absence of clarification of the details of the plan, the language in the announcement of the changes is worrying, especially given the ANC’s track record of trying to politicise many aspects of life.

Editorial
08 Apr 2021
09:18:50 AM
PREMIUM!
Sketchy vaccine plan worrying

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The good news that South Africa is in the process of acquiring enough vaccines to inoculate 40 million people is somewhat tempered by the government’s vague statement about what could be quite radical changes to its roll-out plan. Seemingly, the revisions to the plan might be intended to speed things up, an acknowledgement that the original promise to vaccinate a million health workers by the end of March has not been met. In the absence of clarification of the details of the plan, the language in the announcement of the changes is worrying, especially given the ANC’s track record of...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Covid-19 update: SA records 756 new cases and 79 deaths 8.4.2021
Wealth disparity equals health disparity 8.4.2021
Government revises Covid-19 vaccination strategy in wake of missed deadline 7.4.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Mentally ill woman set alight in Soweto after ‘witch’ accusation

local soccer Benni McCarthy admits interest in Bafana job

Business News ‘End of Eskom’: Expert says power utility is lying about Oracle plan B

Entertainment 5 things you need to know about Dr Tumi’s wife

State Capture Big names coming as Zondo Commission resumes on Friday

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.