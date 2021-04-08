Sketchy vaccine plan worrying

Sketchy vaccine plan worryingEditorials 13 mins ago
In the absence of clarification of the details of the plan, the language in the announcement of the changes is worrying, especially given the ANC’s track record of trying to politicise many aspects of life.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
News Mentally ill woman set alight in Soweto after ‘witch’ accusation
local soccer Benni McCarthy admits interest in Bafana job
Business News ‘End of Eskom’: Expert says power utility is lying about Oracle plan B
Entertainment 5 things you need to know about Dr Tumi’s wife
State Capture Big names coming as Zondo Commission resumes on Friday