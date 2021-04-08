Sketchy vaccine plan worrying

The good news that South Africa is in the process of acquiring enough vaccines to inoculate 40 million people is somewhat tempered by the government’s vague statement about what could be quite radical changes to its roll-out plan. Seemingly, the revisions to the plan might be intended to speed things up, an acknowledgement that the original promise to vaccinate a million health workers by the end of March has not been met. In the absence of clarification of the details of the plan, the language in the announcement of the changes is worrying, especially given the ANC’s track record of...

In the absence of clarification of the details of the plan, the language in the announcement of the changes is worrying, especially given the ANC’s track record of trying to politicise many aspects of life.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mhkize says the revised strategy will target “the most pressing public health and economic relief that vaccination should achieve”. He speaks about “urgent consultation” to “ensure that the final programme expresses the will of the people”.

Given the ANC leaders’ haste last year to try to turn the Covid-19 pandemic into an opportunity to “transform” society, rather than fight disease, the minister’s comments are worrying.

Does he believe, for example, that the “will of the people” might be that “rich” people should wait their turn because all they want to do is travel overseas?

