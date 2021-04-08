 
 
Basic services still elusive in Limpopo

Government 1 hour ago

According to the report, of 306 979 indigent households identified by municipalities, only 143 544 were identified for clean water.

Alex Japho Matlala
08 Apr 2021
08:10:25 AM
Picture: iStock/ banusevim

The struggle for basic services continues for the poorest of the poor in Limpopo, with only 143 000 out of 306 000 indigent households having clean water piped to their doorsteps or street corners. This is according to the latest Non-Financial Census Report released recently by Statistics South Africa. The report measures aspects of service delivery in municipalities and analyses services provided by municipalities in terms of water, electricity, solid waste management, sewage and sanitation. The shocking revelation comes after government ensured each municipality in the province got an equitable share from National Treasury, in line with poverty levels, to...

