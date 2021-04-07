 
 
Government revises Covid-19 vaccination strategy in wake of missed deadline

Covid-19 4 hours ago

Speculation that politicians could jump the queue in the next phase, irrespective of their age.

Rorisang Kgosana
07 Apr 2021
04:06:32 PM
Government revises Covid-19 vaccination strategy in wake of missed deadline

An emergency room doctor at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital gets his injection of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The government is playing catch up on its national vaccination programme as the health department announced it will be revising the country’s vaccine strategy, nearly a month before its delayed roll out. After having secured a 20 million doses deal with Pfizer and concluding a Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine agreement ahead of the long-awaited vaccine rollout planned for May, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said they had to revise the strategy for the vaccine programme. “Upon deeper inspection and reflection, the department of health has worked on a revised strategy to ensure that the vaccination campaign targets the most pressing...

