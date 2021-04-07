Jaco van der Merwe
7 Apr 2021
Forester Subaru’s proud flag-bearer in South Africa

Local car buyers stay loyal to the station wagon on stilts.

Facelift Subaru Forester looks cleaner and now comes with more poke.
  Let’s be honest, the Subaru Forester isn’t exactly renowned for being the most visually appealing car. Technically classified as a crossover SUV, you’d be forgiven for thinking of the Forester as a station wagon on stilts. That is exactly what it debuted as in 1997 and stayed up until its third generation a dozen years later when a more sloped roofline at the rear gave it a less boxy appearance. Now in its fifth generation, the Forester is as curved as it’s ever been with striking “Hawkeye” LED headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels, but nonetheless rather still very much...

