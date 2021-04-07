Limpopo’s R3 billion wasteful expenditure sets tongues wagging

Limpopo’s R3 billion wasteful expenditure sets tongues waggingGovernment 2 hours ago
For the past two financial years, Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has been under harsh criticisms after his administration performed dismally in the books of the AG.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Business News How South Africans lost money in a bitcoin scam on Facebook
Local News Joburg proposes surcharge for all prepaid City Power customers
World Russia’s Putin allowed to stay in power until 2036
Proteas Proteas keeper De Kock escapes fake fielding charge
Opinion Here’s why it’s not true that SA roads are the most dangerous