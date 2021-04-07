 
 
Limpopo’s R3 billion wasteful expenditure sets tongues wagging

Government

For the past two financial years, Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has been under harsh criticisms after his administration performed dismally in the books of the AG.

Alex Japho Matlala
07 Apr 2021
05:50:26 AM
Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha. Picture: GCIS

The Limpopo provincial government and the Democratic Alliance (DA) are wrangling over the province’s poor audit outcome, which saw the province accumulating billions of rands in irregular expenditure last financial year. The brouhaha over the audit started last week Wednesday after the Office of the Auditor-General (AG) announced that the province had accumulated over R3.4 billion in irregular expenditure. The AG’s report showed a significant increase in irregular expenditure and non-compliance to the supply chain management legislation. The report showed that irregular expenditure continued to increase rapidly to R3.4 billion last financial year from R2.8 billion in 2018-2019. Worse, two...

