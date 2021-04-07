 
 
Potholes a consequence of Joburg’s deep-lying woes

Columns

The Joburg Roads Agency’s board has a different chair, Albert Mokoena, who was dismissed as home affairs director-general in 1999.

Martin Williams
07 Apr 2021
05:55:22 AM
Potholes a consequence of Joburg's deep-lying woes

A pothole is seen in Kelly Avenue, Boskruin, 18 February 2021. Picture: Michel Bega

Potholes signify more than incompetence. Other dangers lurk. The Sunday Times story about boardroom politics paralysing Joburg Roads Agency’s “war on potholes” evoked déjà vu. The newspaper says the city is investigating allegations that the JRA board interfered with supply chain processes, demanding that officials seek board approval when drawing up specifications. We’ve seen this road before. Similar allegations were made in an eight-page March 2018 memo, Flashing Red Lights, by Sean Phillips after he resigned as JRA managing director. Citing the Municipal Finance Management Act, Phillips had told then mayor Herman Mashaba, and the city manager, that what the...

