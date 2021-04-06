 
 
Will corruption convictions fix our roads?

Opinion

The appetite to go after corrupt politicians, for whatever reason, seems to be on the rise but will this resolve the problem?

Richard Anthony Chemaly
06 Apr 2021
02:23:01 PM
Less tar than road. Picture: Michel Bega

As the wheels of justice slowly grind on, we need to ask ourselves what sort of justice we seek. Modern South Africa, in theory, has this thing called restorative justice it tells everybody it’s interested in. Unlike old school “retributive justice”, restorative justice is not focused on punishment. If we’re honest though, the force of wanting to punish corrupt officials is strong within us so will the outcomes of any corruption convictions leave us disappointed? Probably not. Assuming there are some convictions, restorative justice does not preclude jail time. It merely offers a different route in justifying it. So yeah,...

