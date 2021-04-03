 
 
Dolphins’ victory a triumph for fighting spirit, spin bowling

The Proteas have suffered so many calamities on the subcontinent in recent years that learning how to play in those conditions is clearly a priority.

Ken Borland
03 Apr 2021
07:01:51 AM
Dolphins’ victory a triumph for fighting spirit, spin bowling

Spin bowler Senuran Muthusamy of the Dolphins was a key member of the team during the first class final against the Titans. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

What a victory for the Dolphins in the 4-Day Series final and while home ground advantage clearly played a big role in their triumph that is not why they won the premier domestic title. The Dolphins ended the franchise era on top of the pile because of their indefatigable fight and belief, and an enormous amount of skill and hard work. In the well-deserved clamour over the spectacular performances of spinners Prenelan Subrayen and Senuran Muthusamy, who took 19 of the 20 Titans wickets (the other one being a run out), it is easy to forget how wonderfully well the...

