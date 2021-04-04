 
 
Know the differences: Plant, animal and supplement proteins

Columnists 49 mins ago

Now that you know the importance of protein, the next part of the puzzle is to find out what types of proteins you should consume.

Sean van Staden
04 Apr 2021
07:13:16 AM
Drinking protein smoothies, or shakes, will always be good after a hard workout. Picture: iStock

Last week you learnt that protein could be the missing key to your performance and recovery gains, and why it is so important to digest liquid protein in your body within forty-five minutes of vigorous exercise. The truth is that protein doesn’t make you look like a brick house, illegal steroids do. Protein is there to provide essential ammino acids to your muscles to help repair damaged muscle fibres brought on from training, and through this process build stronger, more efficient, and resilient muscles to be able to push harder. Now that you know the importance of protein, the next...

