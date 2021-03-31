 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Third wave risks vaccine roll-out plans, warns expert

Health 4 hours ago

The expected third wave of Covid-19 infections will again strain the health system, leaving the question of who will then do the vaccine jabs.

Rorisang Kgosana
31 Mar 2021
04:14:04 PM
PREMIUM!
Third wave risks vaccine roll-out plans, warns expert

Picture: Jacques Nelles

Whether the government will be able to vaccinate the projected 5.4 million people in the winter period is questionable as the relevant manpower and resources will also be handling the looming Covid-19 third wave at the same time. More than 2,000 vaccination sites have been identified across the country as it gears up to roll out the long-awaited Covid-19 vaccine in May. In his national address on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said vaccines would also be made available at doctors’ rooms, clinics and pharmacies and retail outlets. At least 72,666 people a day are targeted to be vaccinated between 17...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Russia registers ‘world’s first’ Covid-19 vaccine for animals 31.3.2021
SA geared for vaccine rollout, as Sisonke study ends 30.3.2021
Medical waste surge expected during third Covid-19 wave 24.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 ‘Just those four days’ – Ramaphosa halts liquor sales over Easter weekend

TV Mzansi tunes in for Noxolo Grootboom one last time

Eish! Child unknowingly tweets US ‘nuclear launch code’

Covid-19 WATCH: Ramaphosa briefs SA on Covid-19 measures ahead of Easter

Columns Nasrec 2017 conference haunting ANC amid ‘step aside’ debate


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.