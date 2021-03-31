Third wave risks vaccine roll-out plans, warns expert

Third wave risks vaccine roll-out plans, warns expertHealth 4 hours ago
The expected third wave of Covid-19 infections will again strain the health system, leaving the question of who will then do the vaccine jabs.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 ‘Just those four days’ – Ramaphosa halts liquor sales over Easter weekend
TV Mzansi tunes in for Noxolo Grootboom one last time
Eish! Child unknowingly tweets US ‘nuclear launch code’
Covid-19 WATCH: Ramaphosa briefs SA on Covid-19 measures ahead of Easter
Columns Nasrec 2017 conference haunting ANC amid ‘step aside’ debate