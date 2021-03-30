 
 
‘Pack your bags’, but Magashule may not go quietly

While the ANC NEC has given him 30 days to step aside, could the ANC secretary-general decide to make himself an RET martyr and refuse?

Eric Naki
30 Mar 2021
04:44:03 PM
Ace Magashule. Picture: Mpumalanga News

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and others facing serious criminal charges have been given 30 days to step aside or be suspended by the party. However, Magashule could still choose to defy the party and follow in the footsteps of former president Jacob Zuma and make himself a martyr for the RET cause. Magashule and the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) forces at Luthuli House could use the 30-day cooling off period to either plot a stronger fightback by rebelling against the party’s decision, forcing them to take action and discipline him. This would echo his defiance since the ANC’s National Executive...

