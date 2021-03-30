 
 
Crowdfunding campaign launched for creative art students

Education 15 mins ago

The majority of money raised through the #FamTagYouIt campaign will be dedicated to students in creative arts sector.

Asanda Matlhare
30 Mar 2021
08:01:41 AM
Ubunthu Arts perform during the Cape artists protest action against the National Arts Council (NAC) and the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture (DSAC) at the Artscape Plaza on March 27, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the artists are demanding answers to crucial questions on the funding irregularities connected to Presidential Economic Stimulus Plan (PESP). Picture: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach

The Fashion Art Music (FAM) Academy and public benefit organisation Feenix yesterday launched a student crowdfunding campaign, #FamTagYouIt, to provide financial support for South African creative arts students. FAM was founded by Laduma Ngxokolo, founder of knitwear brand Maxhosa Africa, artist Nelson Makamo and DJ and stalwart of modern African music Black Coffee. The campaign launched amid a backdrop of nationwide student protests around financing issues. The #FAMTagYouIt student fund aims to raise R3 million by 12 April while being focused on creative arts undergraduate students and graduates with historic debt. Driven by a passion to build a generation of...

