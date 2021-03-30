Crowdfunding campaign launched for creative art students

The Fashion Art Music (FAM) Academy and public benefit organisation Feenix yesterday launched a student crowdfunding campaign, #FamTagYouIt, to provide financial support for South African creative arts students. FAM was founded by Laduma Ngxokolo, founder of knitwear brand Maxhosa Africa, artist Nelson Makamo and DJ and stalwart of modern African music Black Coffee. The campaign launched amid a backdrop of nationwide student protests around financing issues. The #FAMTagYouIt student fund aims to raise R3 million by 12 April while being focused on creative arts undergraduate students and graduates with historic debt. Driven by a passion to build a generation of...

The Fashion Art Music (FAM) Academy and public benefit organisation Feenix yesterday launched a student crowdfunding campaign, #FamTagYouIt, to provide financial support for South African creative arts students.

FAM was founded by Laduma Ngxokolo, founder of knitwear brand Maxhosa Africa, artist Nelson Makamo and DJ and stalwart of modern African music Black Coffee.

The campaign launched amid a backdrop of nationwide student protests around financing issues.

The #FAMTagYouIt student fund aims to raise R3 million by 12 April while being focused on creative arts undergraduate students and graduates with historic debt.

Driven by a passion to build a generation of creative professionals who would ultimately produce wealth and opportunities for South Africans, the trio kick-started the campaign and contributed first towards the campaign.

“We believe in the right to quality education for the African child and that through opportunities in creative industries, this sector will be a sustainable and powerful contributor to the African economy”, said the spokesperson of FAM, Lungie Maphumulo.

“In Feenix, we have found a partner whose ethos, vision and transparency align closely with our own, and who has the reach and know-how to network and successfully implement this student relief fund.”

Student funding remained a challenge in the country.

“The funding crisis continues to remain a challenge for students nationwide. For students in the creative arts, this was heightened by the lack of funding available in that sector.”

Feenix, a public benefit organisation which worked with all 26 public universities to ensure a future of debt-free education, was launched in 2017 in response to the #FeesMustFall movement.

Through the power of crowdfunding, Feenix has disbursed more than R76 million to more than 1,910 students’ university fee accounts.

“We believe that access to education should not be dependent on wealth,” said Feenix’s chief executive officer, Leana de Beer.

“Our model connects communities, providing a tool for students to formalise their fundraising efforts.” Maphumulo said the academy seeks to “cherish and nurture our young artists; to make sure they have a place at the economic table and a good place to start is in ensuring they are able to study without worrying about student debt”.

The public can donate towards the #FamTagYouIt fundraising via Feenix’s safe and secure online platform on www.feenix.org, using PayFast, SnapScan, Zapper, or by direct bank deposit.

“There’s no amount set for people to donate; every cent counts,” said Maphumulo.

The public is encouraged to tag their friends and family by using the #FAMTagYouIt and nominate them to make a donation too after making theirs.

Feenix is a transparent, vetted and accountable fund-raising platform that ensures all student information is verified and funds are disbursed directly into the students’ university fee accounts.

The majority of the money raised through the campaign will be dedicated to students in the creative arts.

A portion will be set aside for general students.

To qualify, students need to have South African citizenship, permanent residence, or refugee and asylum seeker status; be registered at a South African public university with current and/or historical debt; and have a combined household income below R600,000 per year.

