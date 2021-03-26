 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Zuma treating SA like a game, which he believes he’s winning

Columns 1 hour ago

Zuma is playing a game called South Africa, in which the rules must often change to suit him and the adults won’t address his cheating.

Richard Chemaly
26 Mar 2021
11:00:51 AM
PREMIUM!
Zuma treating SA like a game, which he believes he’s winning

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Flickr / GovernmentZA

The former president’s handling of the current constitutional crisis is a lot like playing games with a petulant child. When you were a young kid playing games with your family, they didn’t always enforce the rules strictly, because it was more important for your growth to have fun and enjoy and explore. Welcome to South Africa, the game in which the former president is the cute, adorable child that the adults can’t stop smiling at, while allowing him to stay in a hotel on Eloff Street and forgetting to charge rent. Ahhh yes, South Africa… The great game where you...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Daily news update: EFF defends Mpofu, Tau strikes again, SA’s richest celeb in the US 26.3.2021
Zuma lashes Zondo bid to ‘put his physical body behind prison doors’ 26.3.2021
ANC’s Marius Fransman, lottery millions and ‘coloured’ votes 25.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Zuma lashes Zondo bid to ‘put his physical body behind prison doors’

State Capture Moyane had brief to restructure Sars, dismantle its units, Zondo hears

The Arts and Books Rarely-seen Van Gogh sells for over R231 million

Courts Should Zuma go to prison or get another chance to face Zondo?

Special Feature Before he was King Zwelithini, he was just our brother Goodwill

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.