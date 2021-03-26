Zuma treating SA like a game, which he believes he’s winning

Zuma treating SA like a game, which he believes he’s winningColumns 1 hour ago
Zuma is playing a game called South Africa, in which the rules must often change to suit him and the adults won’t address his cheating.
