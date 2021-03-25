 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Previous board to blame for relief funds delay, says arts council

The Arts and Books 2 hours ago

According to Dr Sipho Sithole, one of the new council members, the board had to halt the process when they realised the budget had inexplicably doubled.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
25 Mar 2021
05:35:55 AM
PREMIUM!
Previous board to blame for relief funds delay, says arts council

Sipho Sithole. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

The National Arts Council (NAC) has blamed its previous board for failing thousands of artists who have desperately waited for Covid-19 relief funds over the last year to no avail. The council set up a R300 million funding facility last year to provide relief for projects which were cancelled because of lockdown restrictions and those who wish to organise projects that will employ out-of-work artists. By the end of last year, the budget for the relief roll-out had doubled to over R600 million promised to just 1 374 successful applicants. But on the ground, performers, creators and craftsmen languished as...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Video: Performing artists query relief fund irregularities 16.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns The death of Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’

Politics Magashule, RET allies ‘bandits’ hell-bent on defying state

Courts Officers left scene without helping the dying Ntumba, court hears

Local News Rubbish piles in Emfuleni as waste trucks held ‘hostage’

Covid-19 Government advised to move to lockdown level 2 for Easter break

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.