Ramaphosa appearing before Zondo ‘a positive step’

State Capture 3 hours ago

Ramaphosa subjecting himself to the commission’s authority is a positive step, as it shows that not even the president is above the law.

Brian Sokutu
24 Mar 2021
05:53:44 PM
Ramaphosa appearing before Zondo 'a positive step'

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

Political experts have lauded next month’s appearance of President Cyril Ramaphosa before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture as a significant step, saying Ramaphosa’s stance was “by implication” a response to former president Jacob Zuma’s refusal to subject himself to the inquiry. While Zuma has refused to appear before the commission unless Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recused himself, Ramaphosa is scheduled to give evidence on 22, 23, 28 and 29 April, in his capacity as president and Zuma’s former deputy president of the country. He will also be appearing as former deputy and president of the...

