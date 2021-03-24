Ramaphosa appearing before Zondo ‘a positive step’

Political experts have lauded next month’s appearance of President Cyril Ramaphosa before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture as a significant step, saying Ramaphosa’s stance was “by implication” a response to former president Jacob Zuma’s refusal to subject himself to the inquiry. While Zuma has refused to appear before the commission unless Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recused himself, Ramaphosa is scheduled to give evidence on 22, 23, 28 and 29 April, in his capacity as president and Zuma’s former deputy president of the country. He will also be appearing as former deputy and president of the...

Political experts have lauded next month’s appearance of President Cyril Ramaphosa before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture as a significant step, saying Ramaphosa’s stance was “by implication” a response to former president Jacob Zuma’s refusal to subject himself to the inquiry.

While Zuma has refused to appear before the commission unless Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recused himself, Ramaphosa is scheduled to give evidence on 22, 23, 28 and 29 April, in his capacity as president and Zuma’s former deputy president of the country.

He will also be appearing as former deputy and president of the governing ANC.

“This is in line with the president’s many public statements in which he has expressed his willingness to testify before the commission,” said the Presidency.

Political analysts said they expected Ramaphosa to shed light by explaining:

Whether the state capture phenomenon was ever discussed at ANC national executive committee (NEC) level.

The role he played in response to the capture of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and government’s questionable multi-billion-rand tenders awarded during Zuma’s presidency.

University of South Africa (Unisa) politics professor Dirk Kotze said: “This is quite significant because president Ramaphosa will be giving evidence as part of the ANC and government.

“By implication, his appearance is also a response to Zuma’s refusal to go to the commission. If the president of the country is willing to subject himself to the authority of the Zondo commission, anyone else should do the same.

ANC is ‘accused number one’

“The fact that most people who appeared before the commission are leading ANC officials who acted as part of government, Parliament and the party, puts the ANC at the centre of all state capture accusations. It is inevitable that the ANC will have to explain itself in terms of acknowledging the level of involvement of the party in state capture during the Zuma years.

“There should also be an explanation on whether state capture was discussed in any NEC meetings and whether there was any ANC direct involvement in some decisions in government or in SOEs.”

Concurring with Kotze, independent political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga said: “This is important in lending more legitimacy to the commission. This also says that the president is not above the law and can account when called upon to do so.”

Institute for Global Dialogue’s Sanusha Naidu said: “If you are looking at evidence presented before the Zondo Commission, covering various contracts and irregular SOE tenders, it was all happening around the time Ramaphosa was deputy president.

“Questions are on whether he was aware of these issues and where he fitted in the greater scheme of things. It is going to be interesting in looking at his evidence and how it is going to be interpreted in the court of public opinion.

“We have seen the resistance to the commission by high-ranking ANC members.

“His show of respect to the commission will have multi-dimensional impact on how it is perceived, taking into account party dynamics.”

University of Pretoria political lecturer Roland Henwood said Ramaphosa had conceded that the ANC was “accused number one” in the commission.

“It will be important for president Ramaphosa to provide clear answers on the role of the ANC, its structures like the NEC, the role of key leaders and party members in the state capture. Also important is going to be his role at Eskom’s war room and in the ANC’s deployment committee.

“Some evidence has indicated that the ANC prevented its MPs and Parliament from exercising its oversight role.

What action has been taken on this?”

