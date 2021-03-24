 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Are we becoming sue-happy?

Editorials 59 mins ago

What has happened to logic when you can go to what is clearly an athletic event and disrupt it with foolish behaviour – and then sue the organisers?

Editorial
24 Mar 2021
08:11:38 AM
PREMIUM!
Are we becoming sue-happy?

Picture: iStock/Pavel1964

We wonder if we are not becoming like sue-happy Americans in the way we run to the courts to punish someone else for our own negligence. The Western Cape High Court has dismissed a R718 000 claim brought by a woman against top woman runner Christine Kalmer and Western Province Athletics (WPA). The suit followed a collision between Kalmer and the woman during a road race in Cape Town in 2014. According to Kalmer, who was running at Olympic contender speed of around 20km/h, the woman stepped out into the road in front of her. Kalmer only had time to...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
R700k lawsuit against Olympic athlete dismissed 24.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

matric Friday cut-off to register for matric exam rewrites

Opinion Does legislation protect SA consumers?

Environment Thousands toast marshmallows at Iceland’s erupting volcano

General FW de Klerk Foundation slams Zuma, ‘race-based empowerment’

Covid-19 Two-thirds of SA could be infected before they are vaccinated

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.