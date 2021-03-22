‘Chess-board’ moves allegedly used to capture Joburg Development Agency

PREMIUM!
‘Chess-board’ moves allegedly used to capture Joburg Development AgencyGovernment 3 hours ago
Internal whistleblowers believe recent developments at JDA point to an apparent strategic axing and positioning of people who would be in charge of the mega project.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Motorsport Formula One welcomes the return of the Schumacher name
World ‘Everything evaporated’ – Olympics’ overseas fan ban hits Japan tourism
World WATCH: Fresh deluge worsens ‘one in 100 year’ Australia floods
Opinion Will Zondo succeed in getting Zuma jailed for contempt?
Local News Can municipalities afford a R4k salary increase?