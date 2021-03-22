 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

‘Chess-board’ moves allegedly used to capture Joburg Development Agency

Government 3 hours ago

Internal whistleblowers believe recent developments at JDA point to an apparent strategic axing and positioning of people who would be in charge of the mega project.

Sipho Mabena
22 Mar 2021
01:56:08 PM
PREMIUM!
‘Chess-board’ moves allegedly used to capture Joburg Development Agency

A view of Johannesburg in the mist from the 51st floor of the Ponte City Apartments, 5 December 2020, after runners took part in the Ponte Challenge. The race takes runners up 54 floors from the bottom to the top of the Ponte Tower. Picture: Michel Bega

Whistleblowers have raised concerns about a possible plot to capture the Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) in time for budget allocation on the multi-billion rand Corridors of Freedom project. ALSO READ: Joburg’s Corridors of Freedom raise more concerns The agency is responsible for the mega urban development project unveiled in 2013 by then executive mayor Parks Tau in line with the Johannesburg 2040 Growth and Development Strategy. Its vision is for affordable and safe transport systems, increased availability of affordable accommodation closer to commercial centres and enhanced public facilities. But internal whistleblowers believe recent developments at JDA pointed to an apparent...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Talks underway to conduct lifestyle audits on journalists 18.3.2021
NPA’s Investigating Directorate struggling with skills and capacity, MPs told 17.3.2021
3 bogus City of Joburg officials nabbed after alleged R400m fraud attempt 16.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motorsport Formula One welcomes the return of the Schumacher name

World ‘Everything evaporated’ – Olympics’ overseas fan ban hits Japan tourism

World WATCH: Fresh deluge worsens ‘one in 100 year’ Australia floods

Opinion Will Zondo succeed in getting Zuma jailed for contempt?

Local News Can municipalities afford a R4k salary increase?

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.