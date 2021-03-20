 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

6 quick autumn and winter crops

Lifestyle 46 mins ago

Pull the last of your summer crop and hang them upside down in a cool place.

Alice Spenser-Higgs
20 Mar 2021
11:15:52 AM
PREMIUM!
6 quick autumn and winter crops

Crop lettuce. Picture: iStock

Like September, March is the main sowing month, only this time it is for autumn and winter crops. The main crops to grow are leafy greens (lettuce, Asian greens, spinach and Swiss chard), easy root crops (carrots, beetroot, radishes) and the big four of brassicas– broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower and kale. Getting started: Make space by taking out summer crops that are finished or almost finished. If you don’t want to sacrifice the last tomatoes, says Marlaen Straathof of Kirchhoffs seeds, pull out the plants and hang them upside down (including roots) in a cool place for the fruit to ripen....

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
There is no excuse not to grow your own vegetables 7.6.2020
5 vegetables that are easy to grow at home 1.6.2020
Plant flowers for pollinators this World Bee Day 20.5.2020

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

local soccer Watch: Phakaaathi TV previews Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates

Government Starving Cuba med students: Parents told to send groceries via SANDF

General Former president FW de Klerk diagnosed with cancer

Business News Human error still the cause of most road accidents

World Putin hits back at Biden’s ‘killer’ comment: ‘Takes one to know one’

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.