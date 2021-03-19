 
 
Jail terms for rhino poachers

Courts 24 mins ago

Peter Mathebula was sentenced to 23 years, while Mustard Mathebula and Arthur Valoyi got four years each.

Asanda Matlhare
19 Mar 2021
08:29:13 AM
Picture: iStock/ BSB

The SA National Parks (SANParks) has welcomed this week’s successful prosecution in two long-standing rhino poaching court cases in the Mhala Regional Court in Mpumalanga. On Monday, the court concluded another rhino poaching case that had stalled – dating back to 2016. The accused, Bennet Martin Lubisi and Bennet Johannes Bendane, were sentenced to eight years behind bars. They were found guilty of trespassing in the national park, possession of an unlicensed fire arm and ammunition with the intention to commit a crime. National Prosecuting Authority provincial spokeswoman Monica Nyuswa said rhino poaching trials in the province usually had successful...

