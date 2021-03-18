 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Asian medicine market drives increased demand for SA’s donkey skins

Environment 4 hours ago

Donkeys are slaughtered for their skins, which is believed to have anti-ageing properties, cures insomnia, and improves blood circulation,

Nica Richards
18 Mar 2021
04:36:25 PM
PREMIUM!
Asian medicine market drives increased demand for SA’s donkey skins

Rescued donkeys recover at a place of safety. Picture: Facebook

A coffle of donkeys recently rescued by the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) has put into sharp focus the possible reemergence of a cruel trade in donkey skins.  A number of trucks transporting around 100 donkeys near Mooi River in KwaZulu-Natal were intercepted by the Mooi River SPCA, who, with the help of local police, stopped the trucks until the NSPCA arrived.  Young foals and old donkeys aboard the trucks were destined for the donkey skin trade, which first emerged in South Africa 2016.  A donkey being fed by an NSPCA inspector. Picture: Facebook Since then,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
In which country is women’s confidence highest? 9.3.2021
Chinese actress shares photos of her botched nose surgery 3.3.2021
There’s a real need to recognise women’s worth 25.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Eskom paid McKinsey R30 million without a signed contract, says Singh

South Africa Talks underway to conduct lifestyle audits on journalists

Environment Bitcoin on course to use nearly 1% of the world’s electricity

General WATCH: No Covid-19 compliance as Zulu king’s remains fetched from mortuary

Motoring News It’s official: SA’s roads the most dangerous in the world

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.