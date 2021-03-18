 
 
Covid-19: SA could take 18 years to reach herd immunity

Dr Jo Barnes, Stellenbosch University epidemiologist, does not think the 67% target can be reached, unless more than 95,000 are vaccinated per day.

The second batch of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine. Picture Screengrab.

At the current pace, scientists have agreed that it will take between 12 and 18 years for government to reach its target of vaccinating 67% of the South African population to achieve Covid-19 herd immunity. By yesterday, a total of 157 286 people had been inoculated, which works out to 6 049 a day. Based on Media Hack Collective’s calculations, at the current pace, it will take 18 years, one month and three days to vaccinate the target of 67% of the population, about 40 million people. Dr Jo Barnes, Stellenbosch University epidemiologist and senior lecturer emeritus in the Faculty...

