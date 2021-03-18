Covid-19: SA could take 18 years to reach herd immunity

PREMIUM!
Covid-19: SA could take 18 years to reach herd immunityCovid-19 16 mins ago
Dr Jo Barnes, Stellenbosch University epidemiologist, does not think the 67% target can be reached, unless more than 95,000 are vaccinated per day.
