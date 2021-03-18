 
 
Mantashe puts his ‘best foot forward’ over Mkhwebane

Mantashe on Tuesday instructed the ANC caucus in Parliament to support a vote to probe Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office and the party followed that position.

Eric Naki
18 Mar 2021
05:20:07 AM
Gwede Mantashe and Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC NEC meeting at St George’s Hotel, Irene, 31 May 2019. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

This week’s move by ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe to step in and direct the ANC caucus to support a vote to investigate the public protector indicates the new post-Nasrec trajectory to stamp authority against corruption and unite the party. This is also a sign of President Cyril Ramaphosa flexing his muscle against graft at all levels – in the party, government and now in parliament. Mantashe on Tuesday instructed the ANC caucus in parliament to support a vote to probe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office and the party followed that position. Parliament voted 275 to 40 in favour of...

