Mantashe puts his ‘best foot forward’ over Mkhwebane

This week’s move by ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe to step in and direct the ANC caucus to support a vote to investigate the public protector indicates the new post-Nasrec trajectory to stamp authority against corruption and unite the party.

This is also a sign of President Cyril Ramaphosa flexing his muscle against graft at all levels – in the party, government and now in parliament.

Mantashe on Tuesday instructed the ANC caucus in parliament to support a vote to probe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office and the party followed that position.

Parliament voted 275 to 40 in favour of the motion which could see Busisiwe Mkhwebane finally impeached following a misconduct probe against her.

The Mantashe approach indicated the new way of dealing with issues. Political analysts said some in the ANC have realised that all parties must play a role in the country’s life and that SA interests were more important than the party’s.

That is why the governing party took an unprecedented act to support a DA-sponsored motion to investigate Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

Political analyst Prof Barry Hanyane from North-West University highlighted the significance of what was behind Mantashe’s act.

He said the Thuma Mina movement, a reference to the Ramaphosa faction within the ANC, wanted to “put the best foot forward” to deal with graft.

Hanyane said the post-Nasrec ANC wanted to see that corruption was tackled head-on.

“But most importantly, to make sure that there is some form of unity within the party itself, especially when it comes to issues that may very well divide the party politically.”

Political economy analyst, Daniel Silke said the issue had opened a new avenue for both the ANC and the DA to explore greater areas of cooperation rather than seeing each other as enemies.

