SA roads don’t kill, bad drivers do

PREMIUM!
SA roads don’t kill, bad drivers doEditorials 3 hours ago
Corruption is the default situation in the entire road legislation sector – from obtaining driver’s licences to the enforcement of moving and other violations.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Environment Bitcoin on course to use nearly 1% of the world’s electricity
General WATCH: No Covid-19 compliance as Zulu king’s remains fetched from mortuary
Motoring News It’s official: SA’s roads the most dangerous in the world
World Atlanta-area shooting spree leaves 8 dead
Courts Constitution gives Ramaphosa ‘privacy’, court hears