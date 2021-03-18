 
 
SA roads don’t kill, bad drivers do

Editorials

Corruption is the default situation in the entire road legislation sector – from obtaining driver’s licences to the enforcement of moving and other violations.

Editorial
18 Mar 2021
05:30:06 AM
Picture for illustrative purposes: Getty Images

The United States-based driver training group, Zutobi, was either being euphemistic or overgenerous when it released its research findings which concluded that South Africa’s roads are the most dangerous in the world. Yet the elephant in the room – or, in our case, on the potholed road – was the fact that roads don’t kill people, people do. So what Zutobi should have said, in a more forceful, yet far more accurate way, was that South Africa’s drivers are the worst in the world. The conclusions of the research and the soft way it was stated will tap right in...

