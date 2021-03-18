 
 
Keep your guard up and Covid-19 at bay

Editorials

Carelessness could also make the wave’s peak – in infections and fatalities – worse than it otherwise may have been.

Editorial
18 Mar 2021
05:40:20 AM
Picture: Thomas Samson/AFP

Covid-19 fatigue is a reality. It’s been almost a year since President Cyril Ramaphosa put the country into the first of a series of lockdowns … and they are still in force, albeit it at the lowest level of alert. People are tired – but the rates of infection and the numbers of deaths are coming down. And that is a dangerous, possibly deadly combination … because if we let down our guard now, we risk being overwhelmed by a third wave of infections. Experts warn that relaxed vigilance over the coming long weekend and then Easter – with its...

