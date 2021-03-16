PREMIUM!
Could government be legally forced to provide free education?Opinion 2 hours ago
Suing government for broken promises has worked before, but we must ensure that the fight is about more than just access to a seemingly bottomless pit.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Education Writing off historic debt would collapse universities, says Jansen
Opinion Time for Saps to be held accountable for their murders
Education The ‘Michiel Kühn saga’: Education MEC accused of ‘race-baiting’
News Update Daily news update: Adam Habib apologises, actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala pass away
Courts Mogoeng to appeal ruling ‘forcing’ him apologise for pro-Israel remarks