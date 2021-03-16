 
 
Robert McBride wants chapter ‘closed’

Courts 30 mins ago

McBride rushed to the High Court in Pretoria in January 2019, after learning his contract was set to expire the following month and Cele had decided not to renew it.

Bernadette Wicks
16 Mar 2021
08:30:32 AM
Robert McBride wants chapter 'closed'

Johannesburg - Robert McBride former head of Ipid is testifying at the Zondo Commission of inquiry in Parktown Johannesburg. (Picture by Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Felix Dlangamandla)

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride says he’s “looking forward” to the outcome of a legal bid to effectively void the deal he and Police Minister Bheki Cele struck in 2019 to let a portfolio committee decide his fate. McBride rushed to the High Court in Pretoria in January 2019, after learning his contract was set to expire the following month and Cele had decided not to renew it. He wanted an order stating the decision was not the minister’s to make but at the last minute the parties reached an agreement, which Judge Wendy Hughes subsequently...

