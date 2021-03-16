 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Let’s stop choking on our rubbish

Opinion 16 mins ago

While recycling is a good start to reducing plastic levels, combatting the scourge also means we need to stop throwing our rubbish wherever we feel like.

Editorial
16 Mar 2021
05:45:14 AM
PREMIUM!
Let’s stop choking on our rubbish

Rubbish has piled up next to Khwezi Lomso High School in Zwide, Port Elizabeth. Picture: Mkhuseli Sizani

The figures are startling and shameful. And they show that humankind is choking our planet’s oceans, and their inhabitants, to death. The Consumers International global consumer movement, which is leading a campaign against plastics – and particularly the single-use types – says by 2050, there will be more plastic in our oceans than fish. It is estimated that 100 000 marine mammals and turtles, as well as one million sea birds, are killed by marine plastic pollution annually. More than eight million tons of plastic enters the sea every year. Single-use plastics account for 50% of the plastic produced every...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Writing off historic debt would collapse universities, says Jansen

Opinion Time for Saps to be held accountable for their murders

Education The ‘Michiel Kühn saga’: Education MEC accused of ‘race-baiting’ 

News Update Daily news update: Adam Habib apologises, actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala pass away

Courts Mogoeng to appeal ruling ‘forcing’ him apologise for pro-Israel remarks

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.