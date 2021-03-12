 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Zuma’s poisoned chalice of ‘free education’

Politics 49 mins ago

Jacob Zuma declared there would be free tertiary education for students from low to middle income backgrounds on the eve of the Nasrec ANC national conference.

Eric Naki
12 Mar 2021
05:11:46 AM
PREMIUM!
Zuma’s poisoned chalice of ‘free education’

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture Neil McCartney

President Jacob Zuma left a poisoned chalice for his successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa, when he declared tertiary education would be free, knowing there was no budget for it, political analysts say. But there was no way Ramaphosa could run away from it because it was his party’s promise if not his own. “He has to meet the demands of the students. There is no way that he can throw a spanner in the works, he must engage the students, said analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, from Stellenbosch University. The experts were reacting to renewed protests at universities over financial exclusion emanating...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts How Siyabonga Gama met the Guptas

Education Uni had ‘no control’ over police action, says Wits VC

State Capture Transnet ‘forgot’ to get approval for R15.6bn locomotive price increase

State Capture Transnet could’ve saved on locomotives from Mitsui, Zondo hears

Crime DNA backlog ‘absolutely not acceptable’, says Cele

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.