There’s no one to blame for a cleft palate

Opinion

The news that there are support groups available is great. Use them, your are not alone. Do not waste energy blaming yourself.

Amanda Watson
12 Mar 2021
05:56:25 AM
Picture: iStock

I was born with a cleft lip. This was in the 1960s but, judging the results even today of the plastic surgeon who reassembled my face, it’s obvious I had excellent help – with scarring on the cupids bow on my lip and on the philtral column between the nose and lip barely visible. I was fortunate to escape a cleft palate, but only just, with my party trick being able to fit a medium sized egg into my mouth and close my jaws without breaking it. Yes, I was a weird child growing up. Of course, being punched in...

