 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

‘Blame Diana for the Harry ruckus’

World 2 hours ago

Clive Simpkins, a reputation strategist, believed the obsession with the royal family by South Africans is a major form of escapism.

Marizka Coetzer
10 Mar 2021
08:19:09 AM
PREMIUM!
‘Blame Diana for the Harry ruckus’

(FILES) Queen Elizabeth II is saddened by the challenges faced by her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, and takes their allegations of racism in the royal family seriously, Buckingham Palace said on March 9, 2021. (Photo by John Stillwell / POOL / AFP)

The interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by Oprah Winfrey is seemingly on everyone’s lips. Professor Johannes Froneman, from North-West University, said the current mania with the royals harks back to the Lady Diana craze in the ’80s and ’90s. “The royals don’t become celebrities because they have achieved much but simply because they are famous for being famous, almost like Paris Hilton,” Froneman said. Clive Simpkins, a reputation strategist, believed the obsession with the royal family by South Africans is a major form of escapism when everyone worldwide has been battered by Covid-19. “Anything that is candyfloss to...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News WATCH: How fast is fast? Meet the Porsche 911 GT2 RS

World Hackers tap into 150k cameras at banks, jails, Tesla and more

Business News ‘Patriotic’ MultiChoice wants to help ease SABC’s financial woes

Society Covid-19 worsening shocking rate of GBV, says WHO

Courts Agrizzi’s bail conditions relaxed, Bosasa case postponed to May


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.