‘Blame Diana for the Harry ruckus’

The interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by Oprah Winfrey is seemingly on everyone’s lips.

Professor Johannes Froneman, from North-West University, said the current mania with the royals harks back to the Lady Diana craze in the ’80s and ’90s.

“The royals don’t become celebrities because they have achieved much but simply because they are famous for being famous, almost like Paris Hilton,” Froneman said.

Clive Simpkins, a reputation strategist, believed the obsession with the royal family by South Africans is a major form of escapism when everyone worldwide has been battered by Covid-19.

“Anything that is candyfloss to the brain means you can forget about current affairs.”

Simpkins said there is a very strong anti-monarchy movement in Britain itself.

“A lot of people see this as the beginning of a slow end for [the] monarchy … so it’ s really a title that is dusted off for ceremonial occasions. They won’t play the influential role they currently play.”

However, the monarchy was an important economic asset for the UK, because it does much to stimulate tourism, he said. André Gouws, a journalism lecturer at the School of Communication at North-West University, said since the death of Diana, the fascination with the royals has faded a little.

People who are still fascinated by royals or celebrities, do so because they live their lives through these people.

“Ordinary people aspire to be like that. They are often seen as heroes and Diana was seen as the princess of the people.”

Gouws said there might be strong African ties to the royals because not only does Harry have a charity in Africa, but he and Meghan often visit.

Gouws also said Harry and Diana were “outsiders of the family. Ordinary people.”

Cornia Pretorius, journalism lecturer and former journalist, said people’s interest has always been piqued by the rich and the famous.

“In this interview, you have all the elements that attract people: Oprah, a celebrity, a mixed-race couple, one of whom happens to be a prince, the other an actress; you have conflict in ‘the firm’ and shocking revelations about some of their experiences. People associate with those difficulties.”

