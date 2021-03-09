Bully government is pushing its citizens too far

The concept of a “tax revolt” has been a topic of debate for a few years now as people become increasingly angered by the ANC government’s cadres’ seemingly limitless capacity for looting the resources of the state. Opponents have, quite correctly, pointed out that a full-scale boycott of tax payments would be impossible to get off the ground. That’s because many employed people are “taxed at source” by their employers by way of pay as you earn (PAYE) taxation. And, of course, the SA Revenue Service is able to call on an arsenal of weapons to tackle tax evaders (which...

The concept of a “tax revolt” has been a topic of debate for a few years now as people become increasingly angered by the ANC government’s cadres’ seemingly limitless capacity for looting the resources of the state.

Opponents have, quite correctly, pointed out that a full-scale boycott of tax payments would be impossible to get off the ground.

That’s because many employed people are “taxed at source” by their employers by way of pay as you earn (PAYE) taxation.

And, of course, the SA Revenue Service is able to call on an arsenal of weapons to tackle tax evaders (which is, effectively, what nonpayment amounts to).

While there has been a suggestion that such a boycott would merely be a “withholding” gesture, more problems arise when it comes to how the tax money is to be kept and administered by the “rebels”, instead of being paid over to the government.

Yet, we are already in the midst of a highly successful tax boycott – the refusal of millions of Gauteng motorists (as many as 80% of them) to pay e-tolls.

And, clear moves afoot to try to bully people into paying – by withholding car licence renewals – could backfire spectacularly and evolve into an even wider tax boycott…of revenue to licensing authorities.

Although the SA National Roads Agency denies it plans to do so in the near future, that measure is one of the draconian options open to it in dealing with toll defaulters.

Among these are criminal prosecutions (which could get a motorist a criminal record and possibly even jail time), as well as civil proceedings, which could destroy a person’s credit record.

All of these options are those of a bully government and could provoke a revolt – and more than just one against paying tax. Do not push your citizens too far.

