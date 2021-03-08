PREMIUM!
Why all the focus on Dyck in Mozambique terror?Columns 1 min ago
The mercenary’s infamy has grown since wrongly being accused of being part of the 5Bde slaughter. Could this explain why he is now the focus of Amnesty International’s report into Mozambique atrocities.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Driving impressions Why Golf GTI should take note of BMW hot hatch
Parliament Woman’s gun licence application ‘rejected’ for wearing head scarf
Politics DA accuse EFF and ANC of race-baiting in eNCA’s Lindsay Dentlinger saga
Covid-19 Closing Nasrec field hospital before third wave ‘short-sighted’
Covid-19 365 days of Covid-19: Death, corruption and the future of the SA