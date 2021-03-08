 
 
Why all the focus on Dyck in Mozambique terror?

The mercenary’s infamy has grown since wrongly being accused of being part of the 5Bde slaughter. Could this explain why he is now the focus of Amnesty International’s report into Mozambique atrocities.

Brendan Seery
08 Mar 2021
04:55:55 AM
Why all the focus on Dyck in Mozambique terror?

Mozambique soldiers patrol the northern town of Mocimboa da Praia, which has been reportedly taken over by jihadists. AFP/File/ADRIEN BARBIER

In the dust at the side of the main road between Bulawayo and Victoria Falls, the maroon-bereted Zimbabwe soldiers were beating a young man with thick sticks. They didn’t care that they were doing it in front of us, the media.A BBC cameraman filmed while his correspondent, between blows, stuck his microphone in the face of a soldier and asked: “Why are you doing this?” The soldier didn’t look up from his victim,. “These people…” Thud. Scream. “… Are such f***ing liars…” The soldiers were members of the elite Parachute Battalion, comprised of mainly black soldiers of the former Rhodesia...

