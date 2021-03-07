 
 
Flying doctor could have spared herself a weekend behind bars

Police say had the doctor been more cooperative, they would have likely escorted her to work instead of locking her up for the weekend.

Asanda Matlhare
07 Mar 2021
07:44:08 PM
Picture: iStock

An “uncooperative” doctor working at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital spent the weekend in jail after she was arrested for reckless and negligent driving for speeding on the N12 highway at 178km/h. But despite her reckless behaviour, at least one expert believes the most she is likely to suffer, aside from her weekend behind bars, is a fine. And, according to police she could have spared herself all this, if only she wasn’t so “uncooperative” ‘Fuming and uncooperative’ Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesman Kobeli Mokheseng said the woman refused to stop when initially pulled over. “The motorist was chased for...

