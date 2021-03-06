 
 
‘It worked for Madiba’, says Ramaphosa on his ‘consultative’ leadership style

Government

‘Whatever problem you may have, there is always a solution in the background.’

Eric Naki
06 Mar 2021
12:02:55 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the opening of the National House of Traditional Leaders. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended and finally explained his “consultative” leadership style, saying he learned it from Nelson Mandela and the African forebears for whom it worked. Addressing the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town on Thursday, he said he was often accused of being too consultative, like traditional leaders for whom the nature of their work required them to consult with their communities all the time. But even as he was being accused of being too consultative, he still wanted to be able to advance the consultation process. ALSO READ: Ramaphosa’s plan to professionalise public service will be...

